Seattle — The Apple Cup is a college football tradition that dates back to 1900, when the University of Washington and Washington State University played to a 5-5 tie. Since then, the UW leads the rivalry with 72 wins to WSU's 32 wins and 6 tie games.

This year's matchup takes place in Pullman and it's shaping up to be quite a battle, as the 7th-ranked Cougars host the 16th-ranked Huskies. Former WSU wide receiver Michael Bumpus, and former UW quarterback Taylor Barton, previewed Friday's game. The pair currently works together at ROOT SPORTS Northwest, offering analysis on high school and Big Sky Conference college football games.

Game info :

2018 Apple Cup - 5:30 pm, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 at Martin Stadium in Pullman

