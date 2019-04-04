SEATTLE — The winner of this year's Neural Engineering Tech Studio at the University of Washington (UW) is an app called PanicAway, a program that aims to help users cope with panic attacks. The team behind the app found unlikely inspiration in their professor's teenage son, who has suffered from panic attacks since he was in the seventh grade. With his input, the team was able to create an app that monitors users' heart rate to determine when they are in a state of panic. At that point, the app prompts the user with a number of coping mechanisms that can help them get through it.

PanicAway team member Rachael Tessem and UW Professor Scott Ransom join New Day Northwest to talk about how the app came to be, and how it can help others with panic disorders.

