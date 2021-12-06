How much are these antique pottery items really worth?

It's fun to go treasure hunting, especially in your own house!
We asked antiques appraiser Dr. Lori to look at three items our viewers sent in. Will you be as surprised as we were?
ITEMS APPRAISED:
- Japanese, Teapot with lid
Blue/white porcelain
Circa mid 1800s
Retail value: $200
- Austria, Turn-Teplitz RSTK
Reissner, Stellmacher & Kessel mark
Butterfly Vase, ceramic
Circa 1892-1905
Retail Value: $800
- European
Blue/White plate
Hand-painted ceramic
Circa late 1800s
Retail value: $50
