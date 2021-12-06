x
New Day Northwest

How much are these antique pottery items really worth?

Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori takes a look at some items sent in by viewers! #newdaynw
Credit: Dottie / Tanya / KING 5
Dr. Lori takes a look at some antiques sent in by viewers!

It's fun to go treasure hunting, especially in your own house!

We asked antiques appraiser Dr. Lori to look at three items our viewers sent in. Will you be as surprised as we were? 

ITEMS APPRAISED:

  • Japanese, Teapot with lid
    Blue/white porcelain
    Circa mid 1800s
    Retail value: $200
  • Austria, Turn-Teplitz RSTK
    Reissner, Stellmacher & Kessel mark
    Butterfly Vase, ceramic
    Circa 1892-1905
    Retail Value: $800
  • European
    Blue/White plate
    Hand-painted ceramic
    Circa late 1800s
    Retail value: $50

