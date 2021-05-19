Are these antiques worth serious cash?!

Appraiser Dr. Lori appraises some unique treasures sent in by New Day NW viewers. #newdaynw

Do you have any items in your house gathering dust that could be worth some cash? Share them with us for a chance to have them appraised by Ph.D. antiques appraiser Dr. Lori! Here's what she's appraising in this segment:

Antique Chocolate Pot from Germany

Tiffany Bowl

Ornate Carved Wood Chair from Greece

If you'd like Dr. Lori to possibly appraise or tell you about an item, send your photos of the item and a short description to newday@king5.com. We just might reach out and use your item for our next segment with Dr. Lori.

You can watch Dr. Lori appraise even more treasures, as well as share some valuable advice, on her YouTube channel.