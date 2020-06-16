Seattle singer Lady A speaks out about Lady Antebellum using her name

SEATTLE — Recently, country band Lady Antebellum revealed they had changed their name to Lady A. That definitely caught one Seattle singer by surprise because Lady A has already been her name for decades.
The original Lady A, also known as Anita White, spoke with Margaret Larson about her reaction to this name change. She also discussed a virtual panel discussion called The Truth Is Loud she's hosting about what it means to be a white ally in 2020.
