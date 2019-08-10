SEATTLE — A near-divorce inspired Melanie and Seth Studley to create their own tools and resources for sustaining their marriage in the form of a podcast.

With almost 1.9 million downloads, Anatomy of a Marriage offers advice on relationships, communication tools, and other common issues experienced in relationships.

Outside of the podcast, Seth is a licensed marriage and family therapist, while Melanie works as an audio engineer. They have three kids and are based just outside of Seattle.

The couple joins us to discuss important factors in a healthy relationship, as well as their success with Anatomy of a Marriage. Haven't listened to it yet? Start with episode #1, embedded below.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.