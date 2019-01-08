SEATTLE — Seattle author Andrea Dunlop's latest novel is a globetrotting adventure with a dark side as Olympic athlete Katie Cleary uncovers a hidden truth about her family that turns her life upside down.

We Came Here to Forget is Dunlop's third novel and is receiving lots of buzz and high praise. She discusses her process behind the story and the real-life issues her characters take on.

Author Event

Andrea Dunlop will be at the Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 10th Avenue, Seattle, on August 6 at 7:00 PM.

