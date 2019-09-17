SEATTLE — A new space opening early next year on Seattle's Capitol Hill is going to help memorialize those who lived and died with AIDS in a whole new and interactive way.

In 2020, the plaza over Seattle’s Capitol Hill Light Rail Station and the north edge of Cal Anderson Park will become home to The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway.

Project Manager Jason Plourde and DeAunte' Damper, LGBTQ chair of the Seattle King County chapter of the NAACP, discuss the project, the artists involved, and what they hope people will take away from the experience.

EVENT INFO: ECHOES, a Tribute Concert Benefiting the AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway on Oct. 14, at 7:30 PM at the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Avenue in Seattle.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.