Five Fun Facts about Amity Addrisi

Get to know the new host of New Day Northwest! #newdaynw
SEATTLE — Get to know Amity Addrisi, the host of New Day Northwest! Amity has been with KING 5 since 2015, but she wanted to share these five fun (and quirky) facts about herself:

  1. My name, which literally translates to friendship never. (Amity Jamais Addrisi)
  2. My father wrote the second most played song in the world to date, Never My Love
  3. I love science especially geology. Studied it in college and I wanted to be a geologist
  4. I sang on a Christmas album with the band Chicago 
  5. Favorite hobby is reading, favorite genre is Urban Fantasy & Paranormal Romance.

