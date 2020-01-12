Five Fun Facts about Amity Addrisi

SEATTLE — Get to know Amity Addrisi, the host of New Day Northwest! Amity has been with KING 5 since 2015, but she wanted to share these five fun (and quirky) facts about herself:
- My name, which literally translates to friendship never. (Amity Jamais Addrisi)
- My father wrote the second most played song in the world to date, Never My Love
- I love science especially geology. Studied it in college and I wanted to be a geologist
- I sang on a Christmas album with the band Chicago
- Favorite hobby is reading, favorite genre is Urban Fantasy & Paranormal Romance.
