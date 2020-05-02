SEATTLE — One quarter of the children riding on bus #6 in Yamhill, Oregon in the late 60's are dead. In the new book, Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, the authors reveal that a crisis is happening in middle class America as families that once prospered are now living on the edge of collapse: blue collar jobs have disappeared and teens are turning to alcohol, drugs and suicide as their parents have lost hope in what they once had.

In this interview, Pulitzer Prize winning authors Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn share stories from all 50 states of various families that have struggled and survived and offer real solutions.

EVENT INFO: Seattle Arts & Lectures - Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn on Wed. Feb. 5th at 7:30 PM at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St. Seattle, WA 98101. The Q&A portion of this event will be moderated by journalist and author Timothy Egan.



ABOUT THE BOOK: "Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn are the first husband and wife to share a Pulitzer Prize for journalism. The authors of the acclaimed, best-selling Half the Sky now issue a plea in their new book, Tightrope—told through the lives of real Americans—to address the crisis in working-class America, while focusing on solutions to mend a half century of governmental failure." PenquinRandomHouse.com

