The holidays can make it difficult to maintain a healthy diet, but CHI Franciscan's Registered Dietitian Holly Martindale is here with advice on making better choices at the next celebration.

Even the smallest changes in a recipe can boost the nutritional benefits of a meal, without sacrificing taste.

Martindale sits down to share her tips for healthy holiday eating, and her recipe for rosemary balsamic roasted vegetables.

Rosemary Balsamic Roasted Vegetables

Serves 8

©2017, American Heart Association, Healthy For Good™

INGREDIENTS

1/2 lb Brussels sprouts, brown ends trimmed off and cut in half

1/2 medium cauliflower (cut into florets)

4 medium carrots (peeled, sliced)

Turnips, peeled and chopped into 1/2 inch cubes

Beets, peeled and chopped into 1/2 inch cubes

Sweet potato (peeled, optional) cut into ¾ inch cubes

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

3 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. no-calorie sweetener (granulated)

2 Tbsp. fresh, chopped rosemary

2 clove fresh, minced garlic

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375.

2. Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.

3. Thoroughly wash all vegetables, cut and toss together in large bowl.

4. In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, no-calorie sweetener, rosemary, garlic, onion powder, pepper and salt. Pour over vegetable mixture and toss well.

5. Pour vegetable mixture into prepared 9 x 13 baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, stirring once, until all vegetables pierce easily with a fork.

