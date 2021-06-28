Amanda Morgan talks breaking barriers in the ballet world, The Seattle Project

Ballet is a beautiful and beloved art, but it can come with many barriers, especially for people of color.

Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer Amanda Morgan joins New Day NW to chat about being a person of color in the ballet world and her group The Seattle Project .

ABOUT: Amanda Morgan is from Tacoma, Washington. She studied at Dance Theatre Northwest and Pacific Northwest Ballet School, and she attended summer courses at Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Boston Ballet School, and the School of American Ballet. She participated in PNB School’s exchange with the Palucca University of Dance in Dresden, where she also performed with Dresden Semperoper Ballett. Ms. Morgan joined Pacific Northwest Ballet as an apprentice in 2016 and was promoted to corps de ballet in 2017.