BELLEVUE, Wash. — Chicago-based painter Nicole Gordon opens her new exhibit Altered States, at Bellevue Arts Museum this week. In this interview,

Gordon's work has been described as both grim and whimsical, weaving in visuals that spark comfortable and joyful memories with the often grim realities of our world.

The exhibition will present a suite of new paintings by Gordon. A painter of "hallucinatory lucidity and skill, Gordon’s large-scale canvases depict a liquid dreamscape of all-too-solid fantasy."

Altered States will also feature sculptures and installations created by Gordon, inspired by selected past works.

EXHIBIT INFO: Nicole Gordon, Altered States. Jan. 24 - Jun. 14 at the Bellevue Arts Museum. GET TICKETS

