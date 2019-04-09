SEATTLE — Emily Freidenrich's new book Almost Lost Arts: Traditional Crafts and the Artisans Keeping Them Alive is a "Celebration of tactile beauty and a tribute to human ingenuity." In it, she tells the stories of 20 artisans from all over the world, including a few from Seattle, who are devoted to preserving traditional techniques. You get a look into the studios of these craftspeople through gorgeous, full-color photographs.

Emily joins New Day Northwest with one of the artists profiled in her book, Antique Horologist Brittany Nicole Cox. She's a "Watch and clockmaker that specializes in new making and the conservation and restoration of automata and mechanical musical objects."

Attend the launch party for Almost Lost Arts

ArtWalk September 5th at 6 PM, Book Launch Party for Almost Lost Arts: Traditional Crafts and the Artisans Keeping Them Alive at fruitsuper in Pioneer Square. 524 1st Ave S., Seattle, WA 98112. RSVP at RSVP to info@fruitsuper.com to save a seat!

Celebrating Craft - fruitsuper design We can't think of a more perfect first event for our brand new space. 1. It's a book launch (and you know how we feel about books!) 2. It's written by the loveliest human, Seattle-based Emily Freidenrich 3. It's a gorgeous book about artisans dedicated to their crafts. WIN, WIN, WIN!

