SEATTLE — Service dogs are cute, but they have important jobs to do - and certain ways the public interacts with them may make their work more difficult.

A service animal can help make life easier and safer for their owners, especially when out in public. However, a dog in a vest can attract attention that can cause challenges.

To help us understand more about the world of service dogs and their owners is trainer Joey Iversen and one of her clients, Kaylynn Parker. Her English Setter/Munsterlander mix Hank helps mitigate her PTSD symptoms.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.