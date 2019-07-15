SEATTLE — Service dogs are cute, but they have important jobs to do - and certain ways the public interacts with them may make their work more difficult.

A service animal can help make life easier and safer for their owners, especially when out in public. However, a dog in a vest can attract attention that can cause challenges.

To help us understand more about the world of service dogs and their owners is trainer Joey Iversen and one of her clients, Kaylynn Parker. Her English Setter/Munsterlander mix Hank helps mitigate her PTSD symptoms. We talk about:

How to respond and not to respond to service animals and their owners in public

Sometimes disabilities are hard to notice. How the public responds can add more challenges.

The differences between Service Dogs, Therapy and Emotional Support animals

Public access for Service Dogs, Emotional support dogs, and Therapy Dogs

Vests – who can wear one

