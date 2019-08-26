SEATTLE — Tacoma resident Kwabi Amoah-Forson's mission started simply. He was intrigued by talking with people about what peace means to them. He started organizing conversations at Fairs and community events and enlisted the help of his friends to document them on the Real Peace Podcast.

Amoah-Forson's mission grew, more people joined the effort, and The Peace Bus was born. From the doors of their bright blue 1988 Mitsubishi Van, The Peace Bus team travels to promote the principles of peace, create solidarity among communities and to deliver humanitarian aid to communities in need.

The Peace Bus recently completed a trip down the West Coast to the U.S. Mexican Border, interviewing people about their concept of peace and exploring what people can collectively do to build a more united world. Along the way, the Peace Bus Team gave out essential items like food, clothing, and hygiene products to people in need and shared their progress on thepeacebus.org and YouTube.

Further trips are planned and Amoah-Forson is pursuing official 501(c)(3) status for the non-profit.

