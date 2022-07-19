Enjoy an 'Alice in Wonderland' inspired dinner with a show at Nordo

At "Down the Rabbit Hole," you'll be immersed in the world of "Alice in Wonderland" while dining on a locally crafted tasting menu. #newdaynw

Fantasy, food, and fun mix at "Down the Rabbit Hole" at Nordo, an immersive experience in Pioneer Square inspired by "Alice in Wonderland."

Chef Erin Brindley joined the show to talk about the experience and share a recipe for oyster bread pudding with duck confit!

Hama Hama Oyster Bread Pudding

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound of Fuji Bakery bread, cut into 1" cubes

1/2 cup chopped winter herbs

1/2 cup chopped parsley (Italian preferred)

2 cups cleaned & rough chopped, de-stemmed raw kale

1 cup sweet onion or shallot, small diced

2 pints poached yearling oysters

1 T Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup butter

3/4 pound shitake mushrooms

4 oz roasted or confit garlic

3.5 cups heavy cream

9 egg yolks

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and butter 4 4x6 bread pans (the recipe will fill 3 to 4 of these pans). Poach the oysters by cooking them in a pot of water. Don't add salt, don't drain them. Cook until they're firm and their edges curl, then strain them out and set aside. Saute the mushrooms & shallots in 1/2 cup butter until golden and fragrant. Salt lightly and pull pan off. Keep the butter in the pan, it's a key ingredient. In a large bowl, toss the cubed bread with the chopped herbs, kale, mushrooms/shallots in butter, and the poached oysters. Turn gently to make sure the herbs and seasoned butter are evenly distributed. In another bowl, mix the egg yolks, heavy cream, and oyster sauce or Worcestershire. Pour this mix over the bread mixture, sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over everything, and gently fold with your hands to evenly distribute. (If have neither Worcestershire sauce or oyster sauce, add more salt and some black pepper, about a teaspoon of each). Pack the mixture into the baking pans. You want the pans fully loaded but not smooshed. Then, put these full pans into a roasting pan half full of water — making a little bath for the loaves. Bake at 325, covered loosely with foil, until the inside temperature reaches 175 degrees. In our non-convection oven, this takes 1.5 hours. Remove the pans from the oven and the water bath, uncover them, and allow them to cool for an hour. Slice into 1” slices. Directly before serving, deep fry for 2 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Duck Confit

INGREDIENTS:

2 Duck Legs

1 Pint Duckfat

1 T Peppercorns

2 T Juniper Berries

2 T Star Anise

4 large shallots

3 garlic cloves

½ cup parsley

¼ cup thyme

¾ cup olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Grind, peppercorns, juniper, and star anise in a spice grinder. Add to a blender with shallots, garlic, parsley, thyme, salt, and oil. Blend until very smooth. Smear duck legs with mixture, and let marinate for 12-24 hours. Rinse off cure. Cook at 200 for 6 hours submerged in duckfat. Pick meat off of bone and set aside.

FINISHING:

For serving, duck is warmed in duckfat, then tossed with Celery leaves and red wine vinegar. Each plate gets two slices of deep-fried bread pudding on top of the duck confit salad.