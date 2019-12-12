SEATTLE — Alex Tizon was firm in his belief that every person has an epic story to tell. So much so, he dedicated most of his career to providing a spotlight to the people living on the edge of society.

His book, Invisible People: Stories of Lives at the Margins, offers a collection of the lives of immigrants, natives, villains, and loners. It begins with a personal story about the woman who raised him and his later discovery that she was an indentured slave.

Editor Sam Howe Verhovek and widow Melissa Tizon are on a book tour to carry on Tizon's message. They talk with us about the writer's legacy and the importance of sharing stories like these.

AUTHOR EVENT

Sam Howe Verhovek, David Boardman & Friends with Alex Tizon’s Invisible People, Thurs, Dec 12, 7 PM at The Elliot Bay Book Company, 1521 Tenth Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

