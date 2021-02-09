Al Roker and animal medicine and sinus surgery, oh my! - Hot Topics

It's time for one of our favorite segments — Hot Topics!
Joining Amity this week is executive producer Joseph Suttner, Evening producer Jose Cedeno, and KING 5's Steve Bunin.
Today's Hot Topics
- Amity had sinus surgery over the weekend, how is she doing?
- Al Roker was shamed for being too old to report the weather, he responded to critics live on MSNBC.
- FDA is telling people not to take Ivermectin for COVID-19.
- Tik Tok is banning the milk crate challenge. Even Blitz the Seahawk did it!
- Jelly Belly has new Bean Boozled flavors. We do a taste test!
- OL Reign broke an attendance record over the weekend at Lumen Field. Go team!
- Husky Stadium to start selling beer and wine this football season.
