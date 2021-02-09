x
New Day Northwest

Al Roker and animal medicine and sinus surgery, oh my! - Hot Topics

Plus: the Milk Crate Challenge, new Jelly Belly Bean Boozled flavors, and more. #newdaynw

It's time for one of our favorite segments — Hot Topics!

Joining Amity this week is executive producer Joseph Suttner, Evening producer Jose Cedeno, and KING 5's Steve Bunin.

Today's Hot Topics

  1. Amity had sinus surgery over the weekend, how is she doing?
  2. Al Roker was shamed for being too old to report the weather, he responded to critics live on MSNBC.
  3. FDA is telling people not to take Ivermectin for COVID-19.
  4. Tik Tok is banning the milk crate challenge. Even Blitz the Seahawk did it!
  5. Jelly Belly has new Bean Boozled flavors. We do a taste test!
  6. OL Reign broke an attendance record over the weekend at Lumen Field. Go team!
  7. Husky Stadium to start selling beer and wine this football season.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner.