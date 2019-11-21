SEATTLE — Adeena Sussman is a Chef and food writer with co-author credits on eleven cookbooks, including both of Chrissy Teigen's cookbooks.

Her first solo Cookbook, Sababa: Fresh Sunny Flavors from my Israeli Kitchen, was named Best New Cookbook of Fall 2019 by The New York Times, Bon Apetit, Food & Wine, Epicurious, Eater, and Forbes. In it, she takes readers on a journey as she creates Israeli-inspired dishes in her Tel Aviv kitchen and shares more than 125 recipes.

The chef joins us to discuss the inspiration behind her book, and share a taste of what readers can expect from Sababa.

Attend a Chef Talk & Tasting

Chef Talk & Tasting: Israeli Chef Adeena Sussman: "Sababa" Cookbook, Thurs., Nov 21, 7:00 P.M., Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

