Ready to add a dash of sprezzatura to your wardrobe? Try these wardrobe updates to give you the effortless, Italian look

425 Style writer Andrew Hoge shares six easy ways to add that casual style to your vibe.

SEATTLE — Sprezzatura is an Italian word that means “studied carelessness,” sprezzatura refers to an individual’s capacity to make their performance — in the realm of conversation, fashion, art, writing, athletics, what have you — appear effortless. In contemporary lingo, this means “cool” or Beyoncé might say “I woke up like this.”

Achieving this level of style takes time and a little observation on what works and what doesn’t But, once you do, it can be life changing.

Gentlemen, if you are looking to up your fashion game, these are 6 super easy ways to add a dash of sprezzatura into your life. Don’t be surprised if those around you do a double-take.

The Oxford Shirt: this menswear staple is tried-and-true, as it can be worn casually during the day or during a dressier night out. The overall structured look, tapered shoulders, and smart collar contribute to an intentional and smart look that means you take yourself seriously as opposed to wearing a T-shirt, for example.

BONUS: paying attention to fit can seal the deal with an Oxford shirt. Knowing your neck around, shoulder width, and sleeve length allows you to find the best fit.

High-Top Shoes: whether they are Converse or leather footwear, a high top is reminiscent of a boot, which can read as more intentional, without being too heavy. They also balance the proportion of your pant inseam which is helpful if you are a very tall.

The Trifecta: if you are a man wearing a belt, wallet, and bag; excellent job. These menswear accessories are important in polishing your overall outfit. Take this trifecta to the next level by ensuring all three are in a similar color way, they don’t have to match exactly but having them in the same general shade of brow or black adds a sense of subtle intentionality to your overall look.

BONUS: the same rule can extend to your other accessories including iPhone case, earphone case, Apple Watch band, and sunglasses.

A Sports Jacket / Blazar: keeping a tailored sports jacket on hand comes in handy when you need to dress up your look. A jeans and a T-shirt look instantly becomes business casual, or thrown in a tie with an aforementioned Oxford shirt and you are ready for a business or professional meeting. Start with a well fit jacket in medium to dark color tones, such as navy and black.

With accessories, sometimes less is more: with menswear adopting accessories into your personal can be a fun way to express who you are. Plus, in the traditional approach to men’s style, they accessories are one of a few ways to see things interesting. But avoid accessories overload as it can be sloppy and unnecessary; instead of a necklace, rings and bracelets…opt for one or two.

Invest in quality materials: when purchasing your next bag or shoes, consider graduating from flimsy pieces and focus on quality. This doesn’t mean you have to buy a Lousi Vuitton bag, but materials like leather and waxed canvas add a sophisticated edge to your look and, age well over time meaning these pieces last longer.