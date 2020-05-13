Staying active and on the move is the way to win at aging well - Get Fit

Four-time Cross Fit Master Champion Katherine Stojkovic takes us through the moves we need to keep us feeling strong and full of energy. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Aging well means taking care of your body, mind and soul.

Four-time Cross Fit Master Champion Katherine Stojkovic is one of New Day's favorite role models in fitness. The trainer at CrossFit Industrious in Lynnwood is passionate that the key to aging well means we have to keep moving.

She and her fitness client, Amy Stires, take us through a workout that keeps us limber and fit. Katherine says we can work some of the moves into our daily lives by doing squats while loading the dishwasher or use your bottle of bleach as a weight.

Do 4 Rounds for Time:

5 burpees

10 squats

10 chair dips (triceps dips!)

20 Jump rope ( jumping jacks if no rope)

End with a few stretches.