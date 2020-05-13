Staying active and on the move is the way to win at aging well - Get Fit

SEATTLE — Aging well means taking care of your body, mind and soul.
Four-time Cross Fit Master Champion Katherine Stojkovic is one of New Day's favorite role models in fitness. The trainer at CrossFit Industrious in Lynnwood is passionate that the key to aging well means we have to keep moving.
She and her fitness client, Amy Stires, take us through a workout that keeps us limber and fit. Katherine says we can work some of the moves into our daily lives by doing squats while loading the dishwasher or use your bottle of bleach as a weight.
Her workout with fitness client Amy Stires includes moves that keep us limber and can be done in your home or outside. She advocates inviting a neighbor to come outside and workout together at a safe distance.
Do 4 Rounds for Time:
- 5 burpees
- 10 squats
- 10 chair dips (triceps dips!)
- 20 Jump rope ( jumping jacks if no rope)
- End with a few stretches.
