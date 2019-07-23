SEATTLE — If you've ever thought there's nothing you alone can do to help our environment and be more sustainable, think again! Maryn Wynne from the Shoreline Solar Project has some options you can take advantage of to implement sustainable solutions in your home.

Northwest SolarFest

The Shoreline Solar Project is teaching how a more sustainable lifestyle is achievable at Northwest SolarFest on July 27. There will be live music, speakers, food, and activities for the kids.

Visit Shoreline Solar Project's Renewable Energy and Sustainable Living Fair on July 27, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Avenue North, Shoreline.

