SEATTLE — Amanda Frame, Outreach Director, AARP Washington is here to discuss their Community Challenge grant program. It's part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative helping communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. The Grants fund projects that create vibrant public spaces, demonstrate the value of "Smart Cities", deliver transportation and mobility options, and increase access to housing options.

The Pike Place Market Foundation was one of the winners of a Challenge Grant. Their Executive Director, Lilian Sherman talks about the grant, and what The Pike Place Market Foundation will do with the awarded funds.

The Four Washington State Challenge Grant Winners are:

Pike Market Food Bank will help spruce up directional signage making it easier for individuals with disabilities and hundreds of low-income and senior residents to access the space.

Pike Place Market Foundation will upgrade volunteer-run space that provides produce to the Pike Market Food Bank, increasing its capacity for production and accessibility for all.

Rebuilding Together Seattle will help the Southeast Seattle Senior Center increase visibility, increase ADA-compliant parking, and engage and connect a diverse range of community members.

Sound Generations will partner with Hopelink on educational efforts to help those in need to understand and access a variety of transportation options, which will increase independence and mobility leading to enhanced social engagement.

