AAPI group exhibition 'Have You Eaten?' explores the themes of belonging, identity, and hope

SEATTLE — "Have You Eaten?" a group exhibition at Slip Gallery , showcases various art pieces by over 30 AAPI artists from Seattle and outside the country. The two-month-long exhibition includes events such as a Lunar New Year celebration, the Belltown art walk, a painting workshop, and more.

"We're just trying to pack it with as many different reasons for people to come back and just be with each other, especially after COVID and with the Asian hate, Asian American hate even just here in Seattle and the International District," explained '"Have You Eaten?" curator Rya Wu.