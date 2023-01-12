x
AAPI group exhibition 'Have You Eaten?' explores the themes of belonging, identity, and hope

The two-month-long exhibition showcases over 30 artists of color and is coupled with various events. 🎨 #newdaynw
Credit: Derek Price, KING 5
Gloria Angelin and Rya Wu talk about the "Have You Eaten?" exhibition at Slip Gallery.

SEATTLE — "Have You Eaten?" a group exhibition at Slip Gallery, showcases various art pieces by over 30 AAPI artists from Seattle and outside the country. The two-month-long exhibition includes events such as a Lunar New Year celebration, the Belltown art walk, a painting workshop, and more.

Credit: "Have You Eaten?" Exhibition

"We're just trying to pack it with as many different reasons for people to come back and just be with each other, especially after COVID and with the Asian hate, Asian American hate even just here in Seattle and the International District," explained '"Have You Eaten?" curator Rya Wu.

"Have You Eaten?" runs from Jan. 13-Feb. 23.

Slip Galley, 2301 First Ave., Seattle 98121

