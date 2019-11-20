If you're searching for a gift for someone with the travel bug or even just a gift for your own travel needs, AAA has a selection of luggage and accessories for you.

AAA's Lisa Anciaux stops by to showcase gifts available at your local AAA travel store.

Travel Gift Ideas

New Fall Baggallini Styles - Luggage, totes, and backpacks created to make traveling more effortless.

PacSafe patented anti-theft technology - including backpacks and vests.

Hedgren offers bags that meet functionality and fashion.

CozyChic Lite beanie

National Geographic's Epic Journeys: 245 Life-Changing Adventures

Spice of Life's hands-free, portable neckband fan.

SPECIAL: Viewers can save an additional 15% off during AAA's Annual Holiday Sale happening Nov 22 - Dec 31. Stop by any AAA travel store before Dec 31 and choose from the latest travel fashions, accessories, and top-flight luggage.

Sponsored by AAA. Segment Producer: Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.