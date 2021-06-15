A young Japanese street artist grants unique colors and patterns to Seattle arts

Bakeneko will exhibit Snuggles, the pouting Zombie-Bear, and friends June 17-22 at City of Light Gallery. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Bakeneko, a young Japanese street artist will make his North American debut with his gallery and pop-up "Share the Love" at City of Light Gallery June 17-22. "I think now is a great time to have that sort of celebration of unity again, since we've had our struggles over the past year and a half," Bakeneko said.

Bakeneko grew up in Japan and inherits inspiration from Nihonga (Japanese paintings). He learned the simple but intricate drawing style from his grandfather. "Japanese paintings use a lot of patterns, and I like incorporating unique patterns into each [Share the Love] character," Bakeneko explained.

Besides murals, Bakeneko's exhibition will also display postcards, paintings, toys, prints, skateboards, stickers, and more. To get pay-what-you-can tickets click here.

About City of Light Gallery

City of Light is a modern art gallery dedicated to uplifting and empowering brilliant artists from diverse cultural backgrounds in Seattle and across the world. The gallery founders launched a non-profit in the summer of 2020 called Seattle BIPOC Organic to help distribute organic food to thousands of people in Seattle.

On the anniversary of the non-profit’s founding, the art gallery is now having its official debut with BAKENEKO; one of the most exciting young artists in the world.