A 'Very Asian' guide to Korean food with author Michelle Li

SEATTLE — Former KING 5 News anchor Michelle Li joined us to cook her famous "Very Asian" dumplings. She also talked about her new children's book "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
Dumplings
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound lean ground beef (tofu can substitute)
- 1 small zucchini
- 1 egg
- 1/2 onion
- 2 cloves of garlic (minced)
- Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 pkg wonton wrappers
- salt and pepper to taste
- a few pieces of kimchi (Korean pickled cabbage) optional
- vegetable oil for frying
- soy sauce, sesame oil, scallions for sauce
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Empty the ground beef, egg, onion, and garlic into a large mixing bowl. Cut the small zucchini in tiny miniature-size cubes (about the size of a pencil eraser).
- Next, place the cubes on a paper towel so that the water from the zucchini can drain. You may even try squeezing the water out. When the zucchini is fairly dry, add it with the rest of the ingredients.
- Sprinkle the sesame oil, salt, and pepper to taste. If you add kimchi only add a few pieces for added flavor. Mix well.
- To make potstickers, place a wonton on a potsticker mold, doughy side down. Brush a little water or egg on the wrapper.
- Fill the mold with a teaspoon of the mixed ingredients.
- Now you are ready to fry or steam!
- In a small dipping bowl, mix about five splashes of soy sauce to every one drop of sesame oil (fill the bowl until you are satisfied).
- Sprinkle with green onions. You may even want to add some chopped garlic to the dipping sauce for a stronger flavor.
