SEATTLE — Grace Flott was studying abroad in Paris when her apartment building caught fire, forcing her and four of her friends to jump from the fourth story of the building. Miraculously, Grace survived the fall, but her recovery is still ongoing. Flott turned to art to help her explore the tragedy and its aftermath. Her collection STILL I RISE features a self-portrait and paintings of the mobility aids she used during her rehabilitation, that have helped her explore her recovery. Flott joins New Day Northwest to talk more about her art, and the powerful story behind it.

