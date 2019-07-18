SEATTLE — When Jeff Henigson was just 15 years old, the Starlight Foundation offered him a wish after being diagnosed with brain cancer. While some kids might wish for a trip to Disneyland or to meet a favorite celebrity, Henigson threw a curveball; The teenager wanted to travel to the then Soviet Union to meet with Mikhail Gorbachev - with the intent of discussing nuclear disarmament and ending the Cold War.

His wish was granted, and Henigson was able to meet with officials in Russia. His memoir, Warhead: The True Story of One Teen Who Almost Saved the World, details his amazing story with humor and surprises.

Reading and Book Signing with Jeff Henigson

Jeff Henigson will be signing copies of Warhead on July 22, 7:00 PM, at Cancer Pathways, 1400 Broadway, Seattle.

