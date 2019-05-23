SEATTLE — Grace Athena Flott was studying abroad in Paris when her apartment building caught fire, forcing her and four of her friends to jump from the fourth story of the building. Miraculously, Grace survived the fall, but her recovery is still ongoing. Flott turned to art to help her explore the tragedy and its aftermath.

What started out as therapy turned into a career path. She enrolled in Gage Academy of Art's Atelier Program, studying under artist Juliette Aristides. Grace's collection STILL I RISE features a self-portrait and paintings of the mobility aids she used during her rehabilitation, that have helped her explore her recovery.

Grace joined New Day Northwest to talk more about her art, and the powerful story behind it. She also shared more about a burn safety foundation formed in tribute to her roommate Jasmine Jahanshahi, who died in the fire.

Grace's STILL I RISE collection is part of The Aristides Atelier student exhibition running through June 2, 2019, at Gage Academy of Art (1501 10th Ave E #101, Seattle, WA 98102)

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.