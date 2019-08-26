SEATTLE — Mount Vernon's award-winning Forte Chocolates is recognized internationally in the world of Chocolate for their hand-crafted works of edible art and is one of the most highly awarded chocolate shops in the nation. Owner and Master Chocolatier Karen Neugebauer brought home the America's Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in the 2109 International Chocolate Awards and the World Gold in 2018 for her Sea Salt Caramel in Milk Chocolate and Rosemary Orange Caramel.

RELATED: Three great spots for food, cocktails, and chocolate in Mount Vernon

In 2013 Karen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Her positive outlook has inspired many and she is dedicated to spreading awareness about the disease. Last year she participated in a "Ride Across America with MS", a cross country bike ride from Anacortes, WA to Boston, MA, challenging her self in ways she never knew she could.

RELATED: Award-winning chocolatier from Mount Vernon isn't letting disease slow her down

Forte Chocolates believes that every moment of life is worth celebrating and that to celebrate chocolate is to celebrate life. In this cooking demo, Karen demonstrates how she tempers her award-winning chocolate and rolls ganache, talks about living with MS, and about adapting when life throws you a curve.

Forte Chocolates, 700 S 1st Street Mount Vernon, WA 98273 (360) 588-4859

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.