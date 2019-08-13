SEATTLE — The process of leaving for college can be exciting and stressful - being away from home, sharing living spaces with new people, and the pressure of academics.

Experts say it's during the college years that young people, especially young women, are most at risk for developing eating disorders.

Kelsey Thomas, Site Director from The Emily Program is here to teach us about signs to watch out and listen for, in visits or phone calls. She'll answer the questions:

What are the signs and symptoms of anorexia, bulimia and binge eating?

How can a parent recognize these symptoms and talk to their college student?

What are some of the biggest myths and misconceptions about eating disorders?

Additional resources like A guide for families and the warning signs to watch for are available from The Emily Program.

