SEATTLE — If you're searching for a new workout class to spice up your routine, 9Round may be the answer.

9Round is a fitness center in Bothell, WA, known for its kickboxing-themed fitness program - incorporating a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimen. The program includes nine challenging workout stations, each workout lasting three minutes.

Owner and fitness trainer, Marne Garcia, stops by to talk about the benefits of the program and demonstrate some of the workouts you can expect in class.

Considering signing up for a class? Here's what you can expect:

Trainer teaches you how to wrap your hands for support when punching

Use heart rate training to stay in your target fat-burning zone

Trainer demonstrates the exercise according to your level of fitness

Every three minutes, you switch workout stations

After station nine, your thirty-minute full-body workout is complete.

