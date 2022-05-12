5 hikes perfect for late fall and winter

Featured hikes

Puget Sound:



Twin Falls State Park



Description: A 2.6-mile round trip hike to two beautiful lowland waterfalls in the I-90 corridor. It's popular for a reason though so arrive early.



South Puget Sound:



Rampart Ridge - Mt. Rainier National Park



Description: A moderately challenging 4.5-mile journey through an incredible forest and views across to stunning Eagle Peak. Save this one for a lower avalanche risk blue sky day.



Central Washington:



Grace Lakes



Description: A short, steep, and sweet hike 4-mile snowshoe to snow-covered Grace Lake from the Stevens Pass ski area. Hot cocoa awaits at the ski lodge on your return.



Eastern Washington:



Frater Lake



Description: Explore 10 miles of meandering trails in the Selkirk Range. This is a gorgeous snowshoeing and cross-country skiing destination with an adorable warming hut. Remember your Sno-Park permit!



Olympic Peninsula:



Ruby Beach



Description: The recently re-opened Ruby Beach is a delightful short or long walk along the stunning Pacific coastline. This popular summer destination is beautiful all year round.