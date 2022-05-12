5 hikes perfect for late fall and winter

With this cold weather, we're sure some of you are starting to feel cabin fever creep in!
Well, there are a ton of great reasons to give winter hiking a try.
Teresa Hagerty, founder and guide, Cascade Mountain Adventures joined the show to tell us about some great spots with — safety in mind.
Featured hikes
Puget Sound:
Twin Falls State Park
Description: A 2.6-mile round trip hike to two beautiful lowland waterfalls in the I-90 corridor. It's popular for a reason though so arrive early.
South Puget Sound:
Rampart Ridge - Mt. Rainier National Park
Description: A moderately challenging 4.5-mile journey through an incredible forest and views across to stunning Eagle Peak. Save this one for a lower avalanche risk blue sky day.
Central Washington:
Grace Lakes
Description: A short, steep, and sweet hike 4-mile snowshoe to snow-covered Grace Lake from the Stevens Pass ski area. Hot cocoa awaits at the ski lodge on your return.
Eastern Washington:
Frater Lake
Description: Explore 10 miles of meandering trails in the Selkirk Range. This is a gorgeous snowshoeing and cross-country skiing destination with an adorable warming hut. Remember your Sno-Park permit!
Olympic Peninsula:
Ruby Beach
Description: The recently re-opened Ruby Beach is a delightful short or long walk along the stunning Pacific coastline. This popular summer destination is beautiful all year round.
