A chat with KING 5's Mimi Jung about her 425 Magazine photoshoot

Mimi talks about mornings at KING 5 and shares tips for taking great family holiday photos.

Her beautiful smile wakes us up every morning and now you can see her in 425 Magazine. We're talking about KING 5 morning anchor, Mimi Jung! She's an incredible journalist with a killer sense of style, photographer, mom, friend, and now a model.

Mimi Jung joined New Day NW to talk about Mornings at KING 5, her 425 photoshoot, and share advice on how to take great family holiday photos.

