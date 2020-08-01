SEATTLE — Financial planner Sarah Cecil shares her tips to improve your savings accounts and 401k.

Early Retirement Years: Get your employer match and evaluate Roth 401K. Time is valuable even on small amounts

High-Income Years: Increase beyond your employer match and raise at each pay increase.

Peak Earning Years: Catch-up contributions. Basic limits in 2020 are $19,500. Over 50 years, another $6,500.

