What’s shakin'? These 3 cocktails will bring the summer guests to your door

SEATTLE — Jayson Kochan, the bar manager at Mezzanotte in Seattle, stopped by New Day NW to share a couple of cocktails that will dazzle guests this summer.
The Georgetown restaurant features cuisine from Northern Italy, as well as delicious drinks.
Here's a look at what you need to make these cocktails at home.
Drink No. 1: Nordic Bummer
- 1 oz House Aquavit
- 1.5 oz Aperol
- .5 oz Lemon
- 1 dash Glitter
Shake and double strain in a coupe glass.
Drink No. 2: White Widow
- 1.5 oz George Dickle Rye
- 1 oz Dry Vermouth
- .25 oz Maraschino Liqueur
- .25 oz Brovo Orange Curaçao
- 1 dash vegetal
Stir and strain in coupe glass.
Drink No. 3: Half Baked
- 1.5 oz Contratto Aperitif
- 1 oz Passion Fruit Puree
- 4 oz Sparkling Wine
Build in glass and add ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
