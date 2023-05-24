x
New Day Northwest

What’s shakin'? These 3 cocktails will bring the summer guests to your door

Jayson Kochan, Bar Manager at Mezzanotte in Seattle, mixed up cocktails with a dash of edible glitter.

SEATTLE — Jayson Kochan, the bar manager at Mezzanotte in Seattle, stopped by New Day NW to share a couple of cocktails that will dazzle guests this summer. 

The Georgetown restaurant features cuisine from Northern Italy, as well as delicious drinks. 

Here's a look at what you need to make these cocktails at home.

Drink No. 1: Nordic Bummer

  • 1 oz House Aquavit
  • 1.5 oz Aperol
  • .5 oz Lemon
  • 1 dash Glitter

Shake and double strain in a coupe glass.

Drink No. 2: White Widow

  • 1.5 oz George Dickle Rye
  • 1 oz Dry Vermouth
  • .25 oz Maraschino Liqueur
  • .25 oz Brovo Orange Curaçao
  • 1 dash vegetal

Stir and strain in coupe glass.

Drink No. 3: Half Baked

  • 1.5 oz Contratto Aperitif
  • 1 oz Passion Fruit Puree
  • 4 oz Sparkling Wine

Build in glass and add ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

