What’s shakin'? These 3 cocktails will bring the summer guests to your door

Jayson Kochan, Bar Manager at Mezzanotte in Seattle, mixed up cocktails with a dash of edible glitter.

SEATTLE — Jayson Kochan, the bar manager at Mezzanotte in Seattle, stopped by New Day NW to share a couple of cocktails that will dazzle guests this summer.

The Georgetown restaurant features cuisine from Northern Italy, as well as delicious drinks.

Here's a look at what you need to make these cocktails at home.

Drink No. 1: Nordic Bummer

1 oz House Aquavit

1.5 oz Aperol

.5 oz Lemon

1 dash Glitter

Shake and double strain in a coupe glass.

Drink No. 2: White Widow

1.5 oz George Dickle Rye

1 oz Dry Vermouth

.25 oz Maraschino Liqueur

.25 oz Brovo Orange Curaçao

1 dash vegetal

Stir and strain in coupe glass.

Drink No. 3: Half Baked

1.5 oz Contratto Aperitif

1 oz Passion Fruit Puree

4 oz Sparkling Wine

Build in glass and add ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.