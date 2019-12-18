SEATTLE — The holidays are happening at the Space Needle! Every year they go all out to celebrate the holiday season and incoming new year. This year's celebration features pictures with Santa, parties at the Needle (limited tickets), an all-new light show, and of course - fireworks! The Space Needle's director of public relations, Dave Mandapat, filled us in on everything they have in store:

Santa Lands on the Loupe - Santa Claus is in residence! Sit with Jolly St. Nick in his all-new all-glass sleigh. Your visit with Santa is included in the price of your ticket. Be sure to check Santa's schedule if you want to catch him.

Top Pot Doughnuts Exclusive Offer - Visit any Top Pot Doughnuts location starting November 29 to pick up an exclusive Space Needle ticket offer - purchase one general admission ticket, get one adult ticket or two youth tickets FREE!

All-New Light Show - New this year, the Space Needle will light up the Seattle sky with spectacular light shows every hour on the hour from 7-10 PM on Dec. 30 and 31.

New this year, the Space Needle will light up the Seattle sky with spectacular light shows every hour on the hour from 7-10 PM on Dec. 30 and 31. The Biggest New Year's Eve Party of the Year - T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle - December 31, 2019, 9 PM - 1 AM - Toast 2020 while Seattle’s most iconic fireworks display explodes above and below you! Enjoy appetizers, desserts, a hosted drink and a glass of champagne at midnight and rock the night away with local legends The Dusty 45s. Tickets on sale now at spaceneedle.com/holidays are $275. Hurry! They sell out every year.

KING 5 Evening's broadcast of the festivities will begin at 11:35 pm and features a performance by America's Got Talent finalist, Beni Bryant. You can watch it live on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.

Check out all of the festivities happening at the Space Needle this New Year's Eve!

