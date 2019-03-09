SEATTLE — The Seattle Thai Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary at North Seattle College on Sep 7th. Presented by the Thai Association of Washington State, festival-goers can experience Thai culture through authentic Thai food and live performances, like the traditional Thai dancing demonstrated by The Chaopraya Ensemble today.

Pilaivan Britton, Music Director of the Chaopraya Ensemble, joins New Day Northwest to talk about the Seattle Thai Festival and the rich tradition of dance in Thai culture. The Chopraya Ensemble was founded to provide an opportunity for the children of Thai immigrants in the Puget Sound area to keep alive and learn about their ancestor’s cultural heritage, especially in music and dance.

The Seattle Thai Festival is free to attend at North Seattle Community College, 9600 College Way N. Seattle WA, on Sep. 7th, 11 AM - 5 PM. Parking is in the North lot by the NSC Child Care Center.

