RENTON, Wash. — Cosplay with Renton City Comicon

This year is the 4th year for Renton City Comicon, where all things sci-fi, fantasy, and gaming come together in one location. South King County fans of comics, sci-fi, tech, cosplay, fantasy, art costuming, gaming and more will gather at Renton Technical College Sep 6-8 to embrace their inner nerd.

We got a great eduction on Cosplay from Renton City Comicon

New Day NW

Friday kicks off the convention with a VIP party at Renton Pavillion and a Geek Burlesque Show at Renton Civic Theater. Saturday RenCon and the Renton Downtown Partnership will throw Renton's first Star Wars themed pub crawl, Bar Wars: Episode IV - A Pub Crawl.

To celebrate the upcoming event, and to perhaps inspire you to take action and join in the fun, RenCon's Exec. Director Brian Morris is showcasing some of the impressive Cosplay that you might see this weekend! There's still time to enter the cosplay competition and prop contests, with cast and prizes over $1500!

Renton City Comic Con Rencon's cosplay and prop contest are happening this coming weekend ... and there's still room and time to enter! With cash and prizes totaling to over $1,500, you'll want to get in on the fun and show off your stuff! For cosplayers there is a beginner's level, an advanced level, and now a master's level.

