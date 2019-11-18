SEATTLE — Whether you already have some items checked off your list or you have no idea where to start on your holiday shopping mission, these gifts are worthy of the super fans in your life! Marissa Di Bartolo, Editor-in-Chief at the Pop Insider and the Toy Insider, has chosen her pop-culture favorites for fun and games and she's sharing her list with us.
Marissa's Picks
- Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak
- Marvel Legends Avengers Electronic Power Gauntlet
- Stranger Things edition Polaroid Camera
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
- FUNKOVERSE strategy game, featuring Marvel, Harry Potter & More
- Nightmare Before Christmas puppets, featuring Jack Skellington and Zero
- FRIENDS bracelets by Alex and Ani
- Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal Darth Vader figure
- Nintendo MIMO Power Deck portable charger
- Playmobil Ghostbusters ECTO-1 replica
- Voice-Activated Batmobile
