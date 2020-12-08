What's next for New Day? A behind the scenes peek

SEATTLE — We're back with our first brand new episode on the air since Margaret Larson's departure. We thought that would have a lot of you wondering what is next for the show!

The team behind New Day, KING 5 Local Programming director Lindsay Sieverkropp as well as staffers Joseph Suttner, Suzie Wiley, Derek Haas and Derek Price, discuss who will be hosting the show over the next couple weeks as well as some of the challenges that have come along with reworking New Day in this COVID-19 environment.