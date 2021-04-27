Win a ticket to THE ELLEN SHOW!!! – Mother’s Day GIVEAWAY 💗 Local Lens Seattle

It’s almost the most special day of the year for moms - and what says Happy Early Mother’s Day more than a giveaway?!?!

💗 GIVEAWAY ALERT 💗 I’m hanging out with my mom Carolyn today because I’m partnering with The Ellen Show to give away a FREE VIRTUAL TICKET to her very special Mother’s Day Show!

This isn’t an average show taping either - Ellen will be giving each audience member around $2,000 WORTH of baby essentials and new mom swag (YES, SERIOUSLY)!

Every attendee must be a first time expectant mom – so you can nominate yourself or anyone in your life who is currently pregnant with their first kid! Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

1) Subscribe to Local Lens Seattle on YouTube

2) Follow Local Lens Seattle on Instagram, @locallensseattle

3) Like the Instagram and YouTube post on this giveaway

4) Comment on the YouTube video telling us why you deserve to win, or tell us who you are nominating and why they deserve to win!

The winner will be notified on or about April 28, 2021 via Instagram DMs. Attendee must be available for the virtual event taking place on May 5, 2021. Read the official rules for details. Sweepstakes is not affiliated with Instagram or YouTube.

Watch more Local Lens Seattle: