We tried SNOW TUBING on Snoqualmie Pass! 🏔️ MUST-DO WA WINTER ACTIVITIES | Local Lens Seattle

Tubing at Snoqualmie's Tubing Park was a blast -- and so much faster than expected!

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Ever felt so overwhelmed that you just needed to take a day off? But not just to lay in bed and watch Netflix… to actually go do something? Get outside, feel the wind in your hair, take in the fresh air? Well, that’s exactly what I decided to do! I called out of work and grabbed my brother Matt to join me for some SNOW TUBING at The Summit at Snoqualmie’s Tubing Park.

When we were kids we always used to go sledding or tubing on yearly trips to Leavenworth, on the east side of Washington. This trip was my first time at a legit tubing park, and I gotta say – what a RUSH! It was super fun and so much faster than I expected. It’s the perfect COVID-19 safe winter activity because you must wear a mask at all times and you're able to easily socially distance, plus you have to buy tickets online before you arrive. EXPERT TIPS: Go on a weekday, our lines to go down were only about a minute wait! Also, DON’T wear jeans and be sure to pack a warm jacket for comfort while tubing.

There are 20+ tubing lanes, a 40 ft vertical drop, and a covered snow tube that takes you up to your starting point on a magic carpet (Or you can walk up if you are feeling like you want a workout or don’t feel like waiting in line). The park usually runs through March -- dependent on snow conditions of course. So make sure you check the Traffic cams before embarking on the ~hr long drive from Seattle to Snoqualmie Pass.

Purchase tickets in advance and online (book ASAP because spots fill up quick) and click on “Buy Tickets.” Adult tickets run $35.

Thank you to my clothing partner for today’s episode, Zumiez Outerwear!

Watch more Local Lens Seattle: