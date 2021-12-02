I found the BEST Seattle-area Valentine's Day getaway! (2021 EDITION) 💝 | Local Lens Seattle

Salish Lodge is the perfect winter getaway whether you're going with your partner or solo!

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — For some reason, I’ve always loved Valentine's Day. Single. Taken. Heartbroken. It doesn’t matter. There’s always been something about the holiday for me.

That’s why this year I decided to treat myself to a little staycation at Salish Lodge, which is just 30 mins east of Seattle. The little oasis is home to an amazing spa, resort and not to mention the VIEWS! They’re following all current state COVID-19 guidelines so it’s a fun way to experience a change of environment without putting anyone at risk. It’s right outside Snoqualmie Falls, which is a MUST destination for locals and visitors alike. FUN FACT: The falls were formed by the flow of ice and glacial debris through loose rock and soil of the valley over 10,000 years ago. It’s seriously a geological wonder!!!

I checked out Salish’s signature Swedish massage, soaking tubs and enjoy some in-room spa services special for Valentine’s Day. My room for the stay was NEXT LEVEL with a fireplace (which is in every newly renovated guest room) and king size bed. It was super cozy and just what I need mid-week.

The food here was absolutely fantastic and there are options to sit inside or outside, depending on your comfort level! I got the butternut squash risotto which was MAGNIFIC *chefs kiss*. So flavorful! For brunch the next day I was stuffed with fresh biscuit, avocado toast, and a pesto mushroom omelet.

To work off all the deliciousness, I headed off for a nearby hike – the perfect end to a perfect staycay. I’ll definitely be back!

My outfit was provided by Akala Clothing. The pieces are designed right here in Seattle and they are sustainable, size-inclusive and very versatile!

