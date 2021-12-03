UNIQUE hidden gem in Seattle! ✨ The Alice & Wonderland Cocktail Experience | Local Lens Seattle

Sometimes going to the same bars can get boring. Well, an adults-only event is in Seattle for a limited time: The Alice and Wonderland Immersive Cocktail Experience!

It’s described as a “90-minute topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland.” All inspired by the iconic Disney movie “Alice in Wonderland", it combines eating, cocktail-making, theater and an escape room!

During the adventure, we created two cocktails, solved riddles and much more. It was totally unique and fun, and I was so excited to bring my foodie friend Kelly Le on the journey with me!

The experience is in the heart of Seattle in Capitol Hill, off Pine Street, and is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema and The Art of Murder. It's the tea party to end all tea parties...that will take you down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass!

Most shows are 21+ but they have kid-friendly shows at The Alice Experience every Sunday at 11 a.m. The experience goes through February 2022 - you can book your tickets online now.

IMPORTANT: Per the government mandate, customers must be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test within 72 hours - this will be required for entry. The order defines full vaccination as two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after completing another approved vaccine. Customers under 12 years (who may attend family-friendly sessions only), who are not eligible to be vaccinated are not required to be tested for entry.

