Trying Seattle’s most POPULAR EATS 🍽️ – HELLO TikTok foodies!! | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — I am so late to the game with TikTok but now I might be obsessed! I find myself buying new trends, trying new recipes and restaurants as soon as I see it on there (#IveBeenInfluenced, I know). So I got the idea to see if some of these viral eats among Seattle’s foodies live up to the hype!

I picked three spots that opened pretty recently and brought along my foodie friend Kelly Le to try some. Of course we had to rate them and do our famous taste tests so get ready!

FIRST STOP -- Chung Chun in the International District (502 S King St). These Korean rice dogs are SERIOUSLY everything. This global popular fried snack chain from Korea opened up right before the pandemic and I am obsessed with hot dogs so the bar was high. But they add super unique ingredients on them like ramen noodles, potatoes, squid-ink etc. My fav was the potato mozzarella one. SO cheesy and delicious! They also have about a million sauces to choose from for dunking: honey mustard, cheese, garlic parmesan, spicy chili and chipotle are just a few. Definitely a 10/10. So delicious and filling for such an inexpensive lunch or snack. Just come early on the weekends because the line gets long!

SECOND STOP – Coffeeholic in Columbia City (3700 S Hudson St). It’s Seattle’s first Vietnamese Coffee shop. I’ve been seeing this all over Instagram and TikTok. Just beautiful artsy drinks -- and so of course I had to see if they taste as good as they look. I have to start off by saying the vibes inside the café are immaculate. The entire store is so Instagrammable, SO cute. Second, the drinks are the best I have ever tried. We tried 3… 1) The Coffeeholic Dream: Their most popular item -- Vietnamese coffee with a layer of salted cheese foam on top. Velvety, bold, and creamy. A perfect balance between bitterness and sweetness. I also added Ube to the top (their drizzle is made in house) and so beyond delicious. My personal fav! 2) Purple Haze Latte: A new, developed ube latte, made with our homemade syrup. Topped off with a layer of ube foam. The ultimate choice for ube lovers! 3) Matcha Latte: If you prefer tea over coffee this is an awesome option and it wasn’t very sweet which was refreshing. Tasted very fresh!

They opened up right when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and they already have quite the cult following. Would recommend going early on the weekends to get ahead of the line, but it’s worth the wait!

FINAL STOP – MilkDrunk on Beacon Hill (2805 Beacon Ave S). This place is known for its soft serve ice cream and delicious chicken sandwiches. It’s a spinoff from the owner’s other restaurant Homer, and more casual/fast. We tried… 1) The Nashville Chicken Sandwich: This is legit spicy but OH so delicious. Brined + Double fried Nashville hot chicken, house pickles and mayo. 2) The Virginia Boy: Brined + Double fried chicken, shaved country ham, hot honey and house pickles. 3) Curly Fires (always amazing). 4) Mozzarella Sticks (HUGE and delicious) and 5) soft serve swirl ice cream in a waffle cone and their seasonal flavor cold brew coffee in a bowl with oreo pieces on top. I am still drooling over this lunch just thinking about it. 10/10. Nothing bad to say about anything I tried here.

All in all… I thought maybe TikTok would be wrong. Maybe they would just be ‘viral’ for looks but not actually delicious. But all of these 3 spots were legendary and must stops on any foodie tour. YOU’RE WELCOME. If you made it this far comment below what you want to try first and if you have any recommendations for foodie stops I should try next! Thanks for watching!

