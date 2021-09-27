Trying 4 VIRAL DESSERT spots in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle

It’s time for a dessert tour of Seattle!

If there is one thing you should know about me, it’s that I have a HUGE sweet tooth.

So when I am scrolling TikTok or YouTube and see some magnificently elaborate desserts in Seattle, I have to give it a try AND see if it's all up to the hype! So welcome to this week’s video where we do just that 😊

First stop: Kakigori Dessert Café (2207 E Madison St)

I grabbed my foodie friend Kelly Le for our first stop in Capitol Hill — Kakigori. I am seeing this all over TikTok because the desserts look like mini masterpieces! If you don’t know, Kakigori is a traditional Japanese shave ice dessert dating back to the late 1800s. I have been so excited to try this and of course Insta the whole experience. If you haven’t been, they are elaborately-decorated heaps of shave ice along with a variety of other frozen treats. Some menu favs: Mango sticky rice kakigori, black sesame bingsoo with red bean paste and even toast options with soft serve ice cream.

My fav: Pandan Lava Toast (housemade shokupan, pandan custard, seasonal garnish)

Second stop: Hello Robin (522 19th Ave E OR their NEW U-Village location)

You know we needed a cookie stop. I’ve been coming here for a few years now and this place never disappoints. The Mackles'more is delicious but really you can’t go wrong with any of their options. PLUS they are known for their cookie/ice cream sandwich combos which use ice cream from Molly Moons, one of the most popular spots in the city for locals. And with two locations (Cap Hill and now U-Village) you have options - and options are what we like!

My picks: Mackles'more , Brown Butter Snickerdoodle

Third stop: Hot Cakes in Ballard (5427 Ballard Ave NW OR 1650 E Olive Way)

If you are looking for a date night spot, you’ve come to the right place. They have so many delicate, decadent options and it's right on Ballard Ave, so finish up a dinner date and then pop over for a night cap! I got to meet the pastry chef as he showed off several of their most popular items, including their infamous molten cake options, warm cookies and ice cream plates, boozy milkshakes and even savory treats! (HELLO grilled cheese)

The vibe in here is always so fun. So sit down and treat yo self!

My Fav: Dark Chocolate Decadent Molten Chocolate Cake! Always my go to (comes with vanilla ice cream with toffee bits on it, too 😊). A close second was definitely the Drunken Sailor boozy shake.

Final stop: Deru Market (723 9th Ave, Suite D, Kirkland)

And my final stop takes us to the Eastside where I grew up, Kirkland - because WE need some straight CAKE options up in here. So I bring you my FAV go-to cake shop…DERU!

These cakes are gorgeous works of art and they taste as good as they look. TRUST. My fav flavor has to be the Peanut Butter Chocolate. It’s so moist and decadent and it will keep you coming back for more. But some other contenders are the coconut cake with cream cheese frosting and just the straight chocolate. The Deru cake has all organic ingredients, is made from scratch daily and one slice is definitely shareable. PLUS if it’s a special occasion you can even get whole cakes.

